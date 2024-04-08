Danny Masterson taking ‘advantage’ of his celebrity status in prison: Report

Danny Masterson is currently serving 30 years to life for rape

Danny Masterson is doing very well for himself in prison due to his celebrity status.

Earlier this year, the 48-year-old disgraced actor began his sentence of 30 years to life for rape. However, he has learned to use his popularity as an actor to his advantage, per Ok! Magazine.

“Inmates know him from That ‘70s Show and he knows how to use that to his advantage. As a longtime Scientologist, he’s learned the ways of manipulation and control,” a source told the outlet.

“The world is, he has people protecting him there, the guards are good to him and he’s putting together his own squad,” they further claimed.

Masterson was recently transferred from the maximum security facility Corcoran State Prison and into the much more lenient California’s Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo.

He was moved out of Corcoran State over “safety concerns for Masterson’s well-being,” per Deadline.

In stark contrast, the California’s Men’s Colony is much more lenient, offering prisoners access to “academic and career/ technical education, cognitive behavior therapy, substance abuse education, anger management, and family relationship [workshops],” per Radar Online.

Just last month, Masterson’s ex-wife Bijou Phillips and their 10-year-old daughter Fianna visited the facility for Masterson’s birthday as he turned 48 years old behind bars.