Lorraine Kelly 'thrilled' to embrace new role after daughter announces big news

Lorraine Kelly to become grandma for the first time

Lorraine Kelly is all set to become a grandmother for the first time following her daughter’s announcement that she’s expecting her first child.

Rosie Smith took to social media on Friday, April 5 to share the big news.

She unveiled her baby bump in an adorable photo, cradling her stomach in a candid pose, captioning the picture: "We could not be more excited - you’re already so loved little one."

Lorraine couldn’t contain the excitement within, taking to her social media a heartwarming photo of the baby’s scan.

Conversing with her 538,000 fans, the 64-year-old penned down a heartfelt note that read: "The most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family. Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve. It's the best news ever".

The ITV presenter was quick to gain attention across social media, as fans and colleagues barged in to congratulate her on becoming a grandmother.

Extending her wishes on the big occasion, BBC host Adele Roberts gushed: "What a blessing! Congrats."

While author Rosie Nixon commented: "The best news!!! So happy for you all - congrats @rosiekellysmith!"

For the unversed, Kelly shares her only child with husband Steve Smith.