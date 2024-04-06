Taylor Swift hits the bar with friends in LA sans Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift lets loose with friends at L.A bar sans Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift was spotted enjoying some downtime with pals at the West Hollywood bar on Thursday.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the 34-year-old singer could be seen sitting in a booth with her friends as they celebrated a pal’s birthday.

Eyewitness told the outlet that the Grammy winner kicked back for a few hours, talking and eating, before calling it a day and heading out.

Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce was notably missing from the celebration.





It is pertinent to note that the couple frequently hang out with their own group of friends sans each other.

In fact, the NFL star was recently photographed dining with his brother, Jason Kelce, in Los Angeles on Monday this week.

Swift and Kelce recently returned from a brief excursion in Bahamas in the wake of breaks from their respective busy schedules.

He gushed about the trip in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.

“Is it the Bahamian sun or the Bahamian love that has you just glowing right now?” asked host Nischelle Turner.

The NFL star responded coyly: “You know what? It’s just the lovely place down there, isn’t it? You can get it all down there. All the love in the world.”