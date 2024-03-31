Selena Gomez has a ‘date night’ with her younger sister Grace, 10

Selena Gomez became a big sister to Gracie in 2013

Selena Gomez and her 10-year-old sister Grace Teefey recently went on a “sissy date night.”

The 31-year-old popstar had a night out on the town with her little sister and even took a few fun snaps to immortalise the night, which Gomez then shared to her Instagram on Friday.

The carousel post showed the sibling duo posing for the camera as they sat in an East Asian eatery, evident by the chopsticks that they used as props.

Gomez affectionately had her arm around Grace the entire photoshoot, and one snap even showed them sharing a kiss.

The former Disney star wore a black top for the date night, while Grace opted for a more vibrant, pink Tweety Bird shirt.

Grace also appeared to have a matching pink and black cast on one arm.

“Sissy date night,” Gomez sweetly captioned the post.

Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, welcomed Grace with her husband Brian Teefey, in 201 – 20 years after Gomez was born.

The pair have a close relationship, with the Love On hitmakers often bringing Grace to industry events.