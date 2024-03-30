Sheryl Crow lauds Taylor Swift, calls her ‘a powerhouse’

Sheryl Crow adores Taylor Swift and her music: More inside

Sheryl Crow speaks highly of Taylor Swift, calling her a “powerhouse” for her contemporaries in the music industry.



In a new interview with Esquire, Crow talked about Swift, saying, “I look at what Taylor Swift has done and think, 'She’s a powerhouse.’”

Crow was impressed with Swift’s response to her masters being sold to Scooter Braun by releasing updated versions of her records.

“The fact that she came up with solutions for how to not allow her music to be a moneymaker for other people when she should be owning it,” stated the 62-year-old.

Reflecting on what she learned from Swift, Crow revealed, “You and you alone are responsible for your art.”

Meanwhile, Crow addressed challenges women face in the music industry.

She told the outlet, “There’s not a handbook for how to navigate, as a woman, a business that is predominantly run by men.”

“Or for when you have a strong woman, how that challenges men and their feelings of importance,” remarked the Soak Up the Sun crooner.

Earlier in an interview with PEOPLE back in 2023, Crow discussed about sexism in the industry, adding, “There was a lot of speculation, mostly male writers, saying, ‘She didn’t write her own record. There were a bunch of guys in the room.’ It was a very sexist moment in the history of music.”