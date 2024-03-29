Hailey Bieber dubbed 'desperate' for copying Sabrina Carpenter

Hailey Bieber is accused of copying Sabrina Carpenter

Hailey Bieber was recently under scrutiny for imitating pop music star Sabrina Carpenter in a new selfie, few hours after Justin followed the young talent.

The Rhodes founder took to her Instagram to post a somber selfie, switching out her natural brown eyes for Carpenter’s icy blue that were accompanied by a filter.

Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter via Instagram

According to fans, Hailey has been privy to imitating Justin’s A-list former girlfriends in the past and her latest move was quickly pointed out.

As soon as the socialite shared the picture, fans noted the uncanny similarities between the two, accusing Hailey of ‘desperately’ copying Sabrina on the social platform Reddit.

Calling out the American model for her preferences, one fan wrote: "Copycat Hails. I’m 100% sure she saw that Justin started following Sabrina on Instagram and now all of a sudden she posts this really low-quality, boring picture of her with blue/green eyes... She is desperate!"

Another user chimed in, adding: "She’s very very very insecure.”

A third added: "Hahahah that didn't take long she's already trying to be Sabrina.”

While a fourth predicted: "She’s about to dye her hair blonde watch lmao.”

Referring to Justin’s ex Selena Gomez, a fifth noted: "At least she’s moved on from copying Selena.”