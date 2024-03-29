Hailey Bieber dubbed 'desperate' for copying Sabrina Carpenter

Hailey Bieber was recently under scrutiny for imitating pop music star Sabrina Carpenter in a new selfie, few hours after Justin followed the young talent.
The Rhodes founder took to her Instagram to post a somber selfie, switching out her natural brown eyes for Carpenter’s icy blue that were accompanied by a filter.
According to fans, Hailey has been privy to imitating Justin’s A-list former girlfriends in the past and her latest move was quickly pointed out.
As soon as the socialite shared the picture, fans noted the uncanny similarities between the two, accusing Hailey of ‘desperately’ copying Sabrina on the social platform Reddit.
Calling out the American model for her preferences, one fan wrote: "Copycat Hails. I’m 100% sure she saw that Justin started following Sabrina on Instagram and now all of a sudden she posts this really low-quality, boring picture of her with blue/green eyes... She is desperate!"
Another user chimed in, adding: "She’s very very very insecure.”
A third added: "Hahahah that didn't take long she's already trying to be Sabrina.”
While a fourth predicted: "She’s about to dye her hair blonde watch lmao.”
Referring to Justin’s ex Selena Gomez, a fifth noted: "At least she’s moved on from copying Selena.”
Gwyneth Paltrow "seems more excited" about Dakota and Chris’ wedding "than they are"
Netflix has unveiled a teaser poster for the upcoming drama 'Goodbye Earth' starring Yoo Ah
Dominic Purcell reportedly had a fling with Tish’s daughter Noah Cyrus years prior
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant keep their love life out of the spotlight
King Charles wants to unlock Prince William's potentials before passing Crown to him
King Charles announced he has cancer in February