Mark Estes called ‘Heath Ledger’ lookalike on date with Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari is dating 'Heath Ledger' lookalike Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari and her boyfriend, Mark Estes, beamed while being spotted walking hand in hand during a date night in Los Angeles.

“You look like …” called out Estes, 24, during the step-out on Saturday, March 23, accrding TMZ, to which Cavallari, 37, added intervening, “Heath Ledger.”

Cavallari and Estes were first linked romantically together last month, when they were captured-in-lens by TMZ, spending time together in Mexico.

Cavallari later confirmed she was in a relationship with Estes via an announcement on Instagram.

“He makes me happy,” Cavallari wrote in a February post featuring a picture of Estes, who reshared the post on his Instagram Story with two red heart emojis.

The relationship was not well received by fans and the couple faced backlash over Estes being 13 years younger than Cavallari. However, the criticism didn’t seem to affect Estes at all.

“She makes me happy, I make her happy,” he told E! News on Thursday, March 21, during an interview. “That’s what’s important.”

Adding about the criticism, he said, “I’m not too worried about the critics, honestly.”

On the other hand, Cavallari also thinks that “age is just a number.”

“It’s what you’ve been through in your life, how you were raised. There are just so many factors that go into maturity other than age,” she said during an appearance on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast earlier this month.