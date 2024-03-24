Gisele Bundchen refutes cheating rumours during Tom Brady marriage

Gisele Bündchen, who confirmed her new relationship with ju-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, denied claims of cheating during her marriage with Tom Brady.

“That is a lie,” Bündchen, 43, told The New York Times in a profile published on Saturday, in which she was directly asked about the allegations that she had an affair with the jiu-jitsu trainer.

The Brazilian model and the former NFL star were married for 13 years before they finalised their divorce in October 2022. Speculations of romance emerged back November, when Bündchen and Valente were seen on a trip to Costa Rica with her children, Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10.

However, the pair did not start dating until June 2023, per insiders quoted by People Magazine.

In the interview, the supermodel pointed out that this is something that happens to many women after they end their marriages.

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labelled as being unfaithful,” Bündchen lamented.

“They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”