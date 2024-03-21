Beetlejuice's return: Michael Keaton resurrects iconic role in Tim Burton's sequel

Monica Bellucci joins Beetlejuice sequel as Beetlejuice's wife.

Michael Keaton reprises his iconic role in the highly anticipated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice after over three decades.

Entertainment Weekly has unveiled the first look at the returning 'bio-exorcist,' as Keaton slips effortlessly back into the black and white suit that defined the character.

Directed by Tim Burton, the long-awaited sequel promises to revive the chaotic charm of the original 1988 horror comedy classic.

Burton expressed his surreal reaction to witnessing Keaton back in character, describing it as 'a strange out-of-body experience' in an exclusive interview with EW.

In a recent interview, Burton expressed astonishment at Keaton's seamless transition back into the role, likening it to a form of "demon possession."

Entertainment Weekly also unveiled a glimpse of the sequel's cast, featuring Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara reprising their roles as Lydia Deetz and her mother, Delia.

Joining them is Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter, Astrid Deetz, alongside Justin Theroux in a mysterious new role named Rory.

In one striking image, the characters are depicted attending a funeral, clad in black attire beside a hearse.