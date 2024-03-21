‘Immaculate’: Sydney Sweeney hid this in prosthetic pregnant belly

Sydney Sweeney reveals how she handled her ' Immaculate' prosthetic belly

Sydney Sweeney had a pretty snacky way to handle her prosthetic pregnant belly while filming her upcoming horror movie Immaculate.



“I hid snacks in my pregnant belly,” Sweeney revealed on The View Wednesday, March 20. “I would put Sour Patch Kids or M&Ms.”

Sydney Sweeney, who produced the movie as well as acting in it, also opened up about how she wanted to make the movie which she auditioned for 10 years ago in her own way.

“I actually auditioned for this movie 10 years ago,” Sweeney explained. “They never ended up making it. I could not stop thinking about it. I would dream about how I would want to make it one day.”

Sweeney also gave the plot her own touches, including upping her character’s age by a decade.

“I love to challenge myself,” Sweeney said. “I think it’s really important to continue to challenge yourself and find ways to learn new things and be excited.”

According to the film's synopsis, Immaculate tells the story of “an American nun embarks on a new journey when she joins a remote convent in the Italian countryside.

However, her warm welcome quickly turns into a living nightmare when she discovers her new home harbours a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.”