Kate Middleton 'heightens tension' by not returning to royal duties amid recovery

The future Queen is recovering at home after abdominal surgery

It appears that Princess Kate Middleton return to royal duties might be delayed beyond initial expectations.

A new report from The Sunday Times claims that Kate, 42, will not be back in action immediately after Easter weekend. Instead, she’s likely to pick up her schedule when her and Prince William‘s children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — head back to school.

The trio’s Easter holiday ends on April 17, but no official engagements have been announced to mark Kate’s return. (Us Weekly has reached out for comment.)



According to the same report, Kate has attempted to keep up her usual routine at home amid her recovery and has still been cooking dinners for the family of five.

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Kate had a planned abdominal surgery and would be out of commission for several weeks while she healed.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” read a statement shared via social media. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kate has since been photographed in cars on two occasions — once with her mother, Carole Middleton, and again with William, 41 — in blurry snaps.

The future Queen, who's recovering at home after abdominal surgery, is said hanging about near her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor on Saturday along with her beloved husband William.

According to onlookers, the Princess of Wales was looking “happy, relaxed and healthy” as she was seen taking a trip to her favourite farm shop, according to sources cited by The Sun.

“After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there,” a witness at the farm told the outlet. “Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well.”