Adam Sandler, wife Jackie pack on the PDA in rare appearance

Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie are making the most of their time in London.

Over the weekend, the pair – who have been married since 2003 – stepped out for a stroll in the streets of London during their ongoing visit in a rare public outing.

In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, Adam and Jackie put on a loved-up display as they walked hand-in-hand.

At one point, they even wrapped their arms round one another as they walked, and stopped to hug and kiss each other.

The Big Daddy actor, 57, bundled up in a yellow puffer Jacket over a striped shirt, paired with Khaki pants and sneakers.

Meanwhile, Jackie, 59, kept warm in an oversized gray trench coat.

To further beat the chilly weather, the pair were spotted stopping for a hot cup of coffee.

Adam and Jackie reportedly met on the set of the 1999 hit Big Daddy where she played the role of a waitress. The pair tied the knot in 2003 and share two children together.

About their strong marriage, a source recently told US Weekly, “[Adam and Jackie] feel so blessed that they’ve been able to maintain a happy and successful marriage in Hollywood. They’re best friends and know what they have is very special. Plus, to be able to work together with their kids is a dream come true"