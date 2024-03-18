Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion jam to Ariana Grande’s ‘The Boy Is Mine’

Ariana Grande’s new track The Boy Is Mine has Olivia Rodrigo and Megan Thee Stallion on their feet.

Over the weekend, both Olivia and Megan posted TikToks of themselves dancing to the song, which is from Ari’s new album, Eternal Sunshine.

Megan, who recently released her own new single Megan’s Law, posed in a stunning green dress as the chorus played.

“The boy is mine/ I Can’t wait to try him/ Let’s get intertwined/ The stars, they aligned,” Grande crooned in the chorus of the song, which has now become a popular TikTok audio.

Rodrigo, who is currently on her Guts tour, appeared to be backstage somewhere as she danced to the song while wearing a pink cowboy hat.

Flattered by the gesture, Ariana, 31, re-posted the clips to her Instagram Stories.

Ariana released her new album, Eternal Sunshine, on March 8 – her first in nearly four years.

With hit tracks like the leading single, Yes, And? and We Can’t Be Friends, she achieved her sixth No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums charts with Eternal Sunshine sitting atop the charts.