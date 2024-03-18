'Step by Step' cast remembers Suzanne Somers at 90s con reunion

Christine Lakin, Staci Keanan and Angela Watson honored the late actress

Suzanne Somers was missed during the Step by Step cast reunion at 90s Con.

According to Deadline, on Sunday, Angela Watson, Christine Lakin, Christopher, Castile, Jason Marsden, Patrick Duffy, Sasha Mitchell, and Staci Keanan remembered their late co-star, who passed away in October following a breast cancer diagnosis.

"Suzanne gave the most beautiful, thoughtful gifts, and she was a person of immense style and glamour in her real life, and I will never forget [that], and I still have them," Keanan shared.

Lakin gushed over the Three’s Company star, "Growing up with her and watching her as a woman, as a businesswoman, as someone who was a huge star who had a bright light, who was so gorgeous…and someone I just really admired…"

"She was someone that made me think as a young female in Hollywood, you can be kind…generous…successful, and all of those things don’t have to be mutually exclusive," she continued.

Lakin concluded her heartfelt tribute, "[Somers] was so sweet and loving, her heart was so big, and we really miss her."

Meanwhile, Watson recalled her mother-daughter reunion pageant, "That was so amazing."

She deemed the instance as "the highlight of my career."

Step by Step, created by William Bickley and Michael Warren, initially aired on ABC from September 1991 to August 1997, then moved to CBS, where it ran from September 1997 to June 1998.