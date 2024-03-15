Romanced 20 Women: President Nixon’s daughter Tricia ‘wanted to marry’ Charles

The former Prince Charles visited the United States in 1970 when he was 21

President Nixon’s daughter Tricia wanted to marry Charles, but things didn't work out as expected.

The former Prince Charles visited the United States in 1970 when he was 21 and newly crowned the Prince of Wales. An eager President Nixon was determined to play matchmaker between the prince and first daughter Tricia Nixon.

"At the time, Charles was frequently talked about as one of the world’s most eligible bachelors," author David Charter told Fox News Digital.

Charter has written a new book, "Royal Audience," which explores the special relationship between the U.S. and the British royal family over the years. He described how Nixon was eager to pair up his daughter with the future king.

"Before Charles came to America, Richard Nixon was invited to have lunch with Queen Elizabeth in the summer of 1969," Charter explained. "When Nixon shook hands with Charles, he told him, ‘Both of my daughters follow you very closely.’ Prince Philip commented, ‘I’m sure one is no longer.’ He was referring to Nixon’s daughter, Julia, who had just gotten married."

"It was very obvious that Nixon was dropping hints that his daughter Tricia was interested in Charles because she was following him closely," Charter added.

When Charles and Anne touched down in America, it was reported that he spent "plenty of time" with Tricia. According to LIFE magazine, the pair saw the sights of Washington together, attended a formal dinner and went to a baseball game.

The outlet noted that as the duo "laughed and danced" at the formal evening event, Nixon "never looked happier."

"When Charles arrived, he found himself paired off with Tricia at all of these public appearances the entire time," Charter chuckled. "He even later joked about how Nixon was trying to marry him off to Tricia. It was several days of him being paired off with Tricia. Nixon made sure Tricia was his chaperone the entire time. There are lots of great photographs of Charles and Tricia together, to Nixon’s delight. He was hoping something was happening between them."

No sparks were flying when Charles attended his first baseball game with Tricia.

A love match between Charles and Tricia wasn’t meant to be. Less than a year after Charles’ visit, Tricia married Harvard Law student Edward F. Cox. They are still together.

Charles remained a bachelor for at least a decade before he married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981. The couple divorced after 15 years of marriage.