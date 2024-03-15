Rihanna lists former Matthew perry penthouse for $25 million after just one year

Matthew Perry's hits market after Rihanna's brief ownership.

Reports have surfaced indicating that Rihanna is in the process of selling a luxurious penthouse located in Los Angeles.

The property, situated on the 40th floor, was previously owned by Matthew Perry before being acquired by last spring.

Originally purchased from Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar, who himself bought it from the late Friends star in 2021, the penthouse is now allegedly on the market for just under $25 million, as stated by the Robb Report.

Despite owning the unit for less than a year, she has purportedly not yet occupied it and has been actively seeking a buyer through off-market channels for several months.

Descriptions of the current listings suggest that the interiors have been meticulously staged.

Situated within The Century, a prestigious gated complex renowned for its celebrity appeal and comprehensive amenities including 24/7 concierge services and top-notch security, the lavish penthouse encompasses the entirety of the 40th floor.

According to the Robb Report, Nick Molnar held ownership of the residence for less than two years before passing it on to the actress.

Previously, it belonged to Matthew Perry, who occupied it for a span of four years, during which he enlisted architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Pagano to tailor the space to his preferences.