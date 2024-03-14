'Talentless grifters' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's deal with Netflix hangs in balance

Royal commentator Lee Cohen has made shocking claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their lucrative deal with a streaming giant.

Cohen has taken a brutal dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as the American journalist told GBN: "Netflix doesn't want to admit that they picked talentless grifters in Harry and Meghan.

"In the end, all they care about is the Sussexes' ability to attract viewers. Unfortunately, as you know, they can attract attention like a car crash. Painful to watch, but you can't turn away," he told GBN America.



"It does look like that's where we're heading with these two. There'll be definitely more work on the cards, in my view, with Netflix and everything else."



On the other hand, the co-chief of Netflix Ted Sandros, while talking about couple’s deal with the platform, said: "The documentary we did on them [Harry and Meghan] is still one of our most-watched documentaries of all time on Netflix and huge, particularly in the UK, where people just devour everything about them."