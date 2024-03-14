Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena reveals why he didn't use dad's sir name

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena reveals why he doesn't use dad' sir name

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena recently opened up about his feelings for his well-known father after his parents' identity was concealed for many years.



The 26-year-old made an appearance on Good Morning Britain and talked about the challenges of being close to Arnold after they were initially kept apart.

It is important to remember that in 2011 when the news about Joseph's biological father surfaced, he was thirteen years old. Before the controversy, he had a regular existence, which was difficult for him to get over.

Rather than displaying any animosity towards his father, he said, "I love my father; he's an amazing man."

“I love my mother she’s an amazing woman. And um yeah just really happy with and honored to be a part of this family”, he added.

Moreover, Joseph commented on whether he was shocked at the 2011 scandal and revealed, “I think the main thing is that as a kid you don’t really question too much. And it just, it just how it is.”

The actor has since developed a close relationship with his father and disclosed that his family is encouraging of his decision to pursue a career in acting, bodybuilding, or real estate.

Joseph would however refuse to utilise his father's last name or connections to advance in the business despite everything.

In 2022, he opened up on the Unwaxed podcast about his choice and revealed, “I never had the Schwarzenegger name, haven't focused on changing it, I have a last name already."

"I'm already doing so much and succeeding and moving forward with my goals. That's the last thing on my mind.”

Joseph, unfazed by the criticism he received for his success due to having a well-known father, is now "very prideful" and eager to establish himself.