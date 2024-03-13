Mel B confirms Spice Girls reunion: Watch

File footage

Spice Girls’ Mel B recently confirmed that the band is all set to reunite later this year.



The singer of the Wannabe group appeared on UK TV show Loose Women on Thursday, March 7, where she broke the big news.

Inquiring about Spice Girls' 30th Anniversary, co-host Christine Lampard asked Mel about the possibility of a reunion, noting: "We need happiness, we need empowerment back again, we need Spice Girls back basically."

To which Scary Spice instantly replied: "Tell me about it."

Further insisting, she continued: "Oh no, we are definitely doing something."

"I’m probably going to get told off, but I’ve said it. There you go,"

"We’ll be announcing at some point later this year. Now I’m going to be in trouble," Mel B giggled.

The group recently took to social media to celebrate their 30th anniversary, sharing a video montage to highlight their journey as a band.

The video was sound tracked by Spice Girls’ iconic hit Wannabe.

In addition, the group penned a heartfelt note, commemorating their 30 years in the industry.

The caption read: "Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions! What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined. Thank you to our fans for your support from day one."

For the unversed, Spice Girls formed back in 1994, in response to an advert for a new band in The Stage Magazine.

The group consists of five members, including Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel B and Melanie C.