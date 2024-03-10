Jennie's 'Apartment 404' fails to meet expectations, here's why

BLACKPINK Jennie's Apartment 404 struggles to perform on the charts

BLACKPINK Jennie’s Apartment 404 struggled to maintain momentum with a fall in ratings.

The third episode that aired, recorded a drop in the nationwide viewership ratings from 2.7% to 1.7%.

According to Allkpop, this came off as a shocker to the makers of the star-studded variety show, first experiencing a slight drop in the second episode at 2.1%.

Apartment 404, initially sparked excitement among Jennie’s fans as her casting with veteran entertainer Yoo Jae Suk was expected to tick all the boxes for a great show.

According to local sources, "Korean media felt pity for Jennie due to Apartment 404’s resemblances to various hit variety shows."

The episode, which lasted for about two hours, failed to meet the viewers’ expectations as there was "no big twist and fun as the article claimed."

Although, the show had promised to create laugh from the very first episode, it turned out to be an absolute "bummer" for the audience.

The Blackpink member garnered appreciation and attention from the start however Apartment 404’s uncanny resemblance to Running Man was likely the reason behind the show's inability to perform.

For the unversed, the show, which first aired on March 23, stars Yoo Jae-seok, Cha Tae-hyun, Oh Na-ra, Yang Se-chan, Jennie and Lee Jung-ha, looking for clues in the 1988 apartment.