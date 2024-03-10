Taylor Swift's romantic tribute to Travis Kelce steals the spotlight

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's affectionate post-show kiss.

Amidst Taylor Swift's packed schedule for her Eras Tour, both Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce managed to carve out time for a romantic evening together.

Following Swift's concluding performance at the National Stadium in Singapore on Friday, the couple joined her bandmates and backup singers for dinner at Koma restaurant in Singapore.

Seated at a round table in the corner of the sushi hotspot alongside eight others, the duo appeared affectionate and relaxed.

This gathering followed closely after Swift's sixth concert in Singapore, during which Kelce was spotted among the audience members.



During their night out, Taylor opted for a white high-low dress adorned with red flowers, paired with high heels and an elegant updo, while Travis Kelce wore an off-white linen shirt, gray slacks, and black sandals.

Video footage captured by a fan account and shared on social media depicted her holding a martini in one hand while the player held the other.

Swift modified the lyrics of her song Karma to honor Kelce, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/ Coming straight home to me."

The 14-time Grammy Award winner kissed her boyfriend, burying her head in his chest as they disappeared behind a curtain.