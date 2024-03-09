Zayn Malik builds anticipation for new album with release date announcement

Zayn Malik is gearing up to built a personal connection with his fans via new album

Zayn Malik created anticipation ahead of the upcoming album by announcing the release date and a snippet from the musical feast.



Giving away a sneak peek into his forthcoming album on social media, the former One Direction member posted a brief clip featuring himself lying and walking on lush green grass in a montage of aesthetic cuts.

Accompanied by the teaser, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker mentioned the date of the much-awaited album in the caption, "If I told you I loved you, would you say that it’s f***** up? 15.03.2024."

Within the backdrop of the teaser, he embarks on a magical vocal odyssey, singing, "Am I crazy? Am I foolish? Am I stupid? For playing these games with you. If I told you I loved you, would you say it’s f***** up?"

In the comments section, his fans rallied to express their excitement for the forthcoming release.



One fan noted, "It's Zayn coming [heart eyes emoji]."

"WE ARE READY," another showed eagerness with block letters.

"I don't know what to say about this song, but it's really good, Zayn surpassing himself more every day in his song [heart eyes and fire emojis]," the third fan raved.