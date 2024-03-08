Dwayne Johnson wants ‘to look better’ with new skincare line

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson launches skincare business

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has taken a “greater” for men and has joined the celebrity skincare business trend.



With the aim to “encourage just a more open, greater conversation about skincare and grooming” with men, Johnson, 51, took to his Instagram page on March 7 to announce the opening of Papanui, a grooming line specifically for men that offers skin, body, hair and tattoo maintenance products.

Hollywood's big name revealed how “hyped” he was to start his new business after “years in development and years of testing this product with hundreds and hundreds of guys.”

“As you guys know, I’m an advocate for wellness, grooming and men taking better care of ourselves,” he wrote in the caption of the video he shared in the post. “And while we may not always talk about it, us guys all want to look better and feel better too.”

Johnson also revealed how he has been getting secret questions from men curious about his skincare routine.

“Over the years, you and I, we’ve had a lot of conversations, a lot of dialogue, a lot of Q&As,” he begins.

“You guys have asked me about and we’ve talked about our workouts, our cheat meals, our businesses, our ambitions, our ‘why,’ our family, our relationships, our tequila, but what you may not know is I have so many of you guys quietly ask me what I use on my skin, what is my wellness and my grooming, skincare … routine,” he said.

“And it’s always funny to me because the conversations that I usually have as it relates to my skin has always been like dudes pulling me aside and being like, ‘Hey Rock can I talk to you for a second?’ I’m like ‘Dude, why are you whispering? Let’s having this conversation out in the open.'”

The Jumanji star even revealed how BFF Emily Blunt inspired him by explaining the importance of toners, as per People.

“This [toner] is gonna change your life, men. Trust me, that is a secret weapon,” he gushed about the product in the Instagram video.



