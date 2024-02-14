Meghan Markle's 'big lie' exposed by American journalist

American journalist and media personality Megyn Kelly has blasted Meghan Markle for her claim of being a 'feminist' on her and Prince Harry's new website, saying the former Suits star's behaviour toward Kate Middleton and the Queen proves she is not.

Kelly, who currently hosts a talk show and podcast, appeared exposing the Duchess of Sussex's "big lie" regarding Meghan's remarks on Sussex.com.



The former Suits star's profile starts: "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures."

Kelly - who was joined on the show by DailyMail.com columnist Maureen Callahan - hit back at the claim, saying: "The amount of staff she has chased out, all women. Her tantrums, her tirades."

'How is that in anyway a feminist trying to lift up the young women? She wants to us believe that she would never and she only lifts up the young women.'



Callahan agreed with Kelly, saying, 'If you are such a feminist what about showing reverence and true appreciation for the Queen who gave her life.

'She didn't ask for it, she was born into it, she took it with the utmost seriousness. Instead, we got that deep mocking curtesy on the Netflix special that just oozed contempt and ridicule. She's not a feminist.'

Their 'About' page reads: 'The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy.'



It is thought the Duke and Duchess will use the site to share their personal and official updates, keeping people informed through the 'News' section.

In launching the site, the couple have become embroiled in a fresh row with the Royal Family over the use of their Sussex title.