Travis Kelce talks having Taylor Swift cheer him on during NFL games

Travis Kelce could not help but sing praises for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, ahead of his big win at the 2024 Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end gushed about the Grammy-winning musician, telling CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson that it has been a “roller coaster” ride for him this year on the football field and he is grateful to have his lady by his side.

Read More: Taylor Swift marks Travis Kelce’s 2024 Super Bowl win with a kiss

“She’s been a roller coaster. She’s been a fun roller coaster and I’m here for it,” Travis said of his romance. “A lot of ups and downs in terms of the season and just enjoying the journey.”

When asked what it was like having the Anti-Hero singer alongside him, especially during the games, he responded, “It’s been nothing but fun.”

“We’ve both been learning about this lifestyle,” noting that he “brought her into the football world” during the 2023 season.

Read More: Is Travis Kelce is set to join Taylor Swift in Melbourne post Super Bowl LVIII?

He added, “It’s been an unexpected ride that I’ve just been having a blast with.”

On the topic of the hate that NFL fans throw at them, calling their romance a ‘conspiracy,’ Travis said, “Y’all are crazy. Every last one of ya.”