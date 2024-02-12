Demi Moore not interested in dating scene anymore: Here’s why

Demi Moore is happily single at the moment: Source

Demi Moore is not interested in dating scene at the moment in her life.

A source spilled to Star magazine, “She’s not looking. She doesn’t need a man to be fulfilled.”

Moore, who split from Swiss chef Daniel Humm in 2022, wanted to spend more time with her oldest daughter Rumer’s nine-month-old baby girl, Louetta.

“It’s been a joy for Demi to watch Rumer become a mom,” noted an insider.

The source mentioned, “Demi really feels like her life just keeps getting better and better.”

Moore is now in a great place in her life after going through a lot in her past from being sober for 20 years to painful split from Ashton Kutcher and strained relationship with her daughters.

However, the source pointed out, “She’s proud of how she was able to turn things around.”

In her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, Moore confessed, “Everything went blurry and I could see myself from above. It seemed like maybe this was my chance: I could leave the pain and shame of my life behind.”

Earlier, Moore also opened up that all her focus is on the father of her daughters, Bruce Willis, wh has been battling frontotemporal dementia for the past year.

Speaking on Good Morning America, the actress added, “He’s doing very well. It’s important to just meet them where they’re at and not hold on to what isn’t.”