What was Jason Kelce’s first impression of Taylor Swift? BFF reveals!

Jason Kelce's first impression of Taylor Swift revealed to be 'nice'

Jason Kelce thinks all good about Taylor Swift, according to the player's BFF at least, since the Eagles centre and popstars first interaction.



Lane Johnson, a Philadelphia Eagles player, claimed teammate and friend Jason Kelce couldn't be happier for brother Travis Kelce, who is currently seeing Taylor Swift.

Johnson, who was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, told Page Six at the NFL Honours on Thursday that Swift received Jason's approval after meeting her last month during the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Buffalo Bills.

“I guess from what he said [she] is very nice,” the offensive tackle, 33, told Page Six.

“A very nice woman and obviously makes Trav happy and I think that’s all he really cares about.”

Jason had similar feelings during the Pro Bowl last week, joking that his "brother and his love life is definitely the topic of the NFL right now."

“My whole thing with that is as long as Trav is happy and enjoying life, I’m happy and enjoying life,” Jason said.

“I’ve been fortunate to meet Taylor now. She’s [an] awesome, down-to-earth, genuine person, which has been great to see, whenever you’re seeing anyone of that caliber of stardom still remain as grounded as they are.”

Jason, the father of three young kids, also said earlier this weekend that Swift is the ideal "role model for all the young girls out there."