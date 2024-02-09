Chris Pratt not good at playing ‘Hollywood’ game: Here’s why

Chris Pratt 'alienates' a lot of people in Hollywood: Source

Chris Pratt is not diplomatic, which is why he has reportedly “alienated” a lot of people in the industry.

A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Chris doesn't play the Hollywood game.”

The outlet reported that Pratt doesn’t have many people in his favour among his industry peers.

“He’s got no issue telling it like it is — and that's alienated a ton of people,” revealed an insider.

The source mentioned that Pratt’s views made him rivals in Hollywood and even turned off industry A-listers.

Not only that, the Parks and Rec alum also became a target of disdain among cinemagoers and thus an online petition was made in 2022 against the actor, demanding Marvel Studios to drop him.

“That caused a lot of blowback with the studio,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “They're very conscious of making the fans happy, but they ultimately decided not to cave to the pressure.”

Earlier in 2020, Pratt was labelled “the worst Chris” in the social media popularity contest against Thor’s Chris Hemsworth and Star Trek’s Chris Pine.

The source claimed Pratt “doesn’t mesh well with woke Hollywood and that's a large part of online backlash”.

“There is a big pressure to conform in the industry —and that's just not his style,” pointed out an insider.

The source remarked, “To be fair, he doesn't have to because he's still being cast in plenty of huge blockbusters.”

“You have to admire the guy for sticking to his guns — even if it means alienating a lot of people. Of all the things people might say about him, no one can call him a phoney,” added an insider.