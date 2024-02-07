Prince Harry counting days until US return to be with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is reportedly returning to the US very soon as he has to attend an Invictus Games event with his wife, Meghan Markle.

As per GB News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to travel to Canada for an event next week "to commemorate a year until the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler."

For the unversed, Harry travelled to the UK on Tuesday after King Charles personally informed his loved ones about his cancer diagnosis.

Despite their strained relationship, the father-son duo spent 45 minutes together at the Clarence House in London.

The Duke of Sussex's decision to put his differences aside and extend support to the Monarch in the hour of need was garnered praise by the royal fans.

Notably, Buckingham Palace made a shocking announcement on Monday, February 5, revealing that King Charles, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer.

The statement reads, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Moreover, the Palace informed that the King "has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" during his medical treatment.