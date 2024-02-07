Prince Harry, Prince William reject King Charles’ ‘desperate plea’

King Charles’ two sons have been at odds even before Prince Harry stepped down from his senior royal position in 2020.

Prince William and Prince Harry have not been on speaking terms for more than a year. The rift between the two brothers was escalated when Harry released his bombshell memoir, Spare, revealing many inside secrets of the family.

In one of the excerpts from the book, Harry shared that Charles had asked William and himself to stop fighting in his final years during the funeral of Prince Philip in 2021.

The now-King Charles reportedly “stood between” his two sons and said, “Please boys, don’t make my final years a misery.”

The monarch had personally called both his sons to share his cancer diagnosis, which led Harry to catch an overnight flight to London. After landing, he was whisked away to meet his father, with whom he had a mere 45-minute intense meeting.

This may have been the first step into healing the royal rift, raising hopes that the siblings will also reunite, honouring their father’s ‘desperate plea.’

Although, an insider told The Mirror that the Prince of Wales shared that his “main focus” is his wife Kate Middleton, who is currently recovering from her ‘planned abdominal surgery.’

As for Harry, he, too, is not keen on calling for a true with his estranged sibling. A royal source told People Magazine that there are "no plans" for Prince Harry and Prince William to get together.

However, The Mirror source stated that while Harry’s primary reason for visit is to meet his ailing father but if the “opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the Duke would have gladly accepted it.”