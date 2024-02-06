Paris Hilton celebrates Carter Reum's birthday with heartfelt tribute

Paris Hilton penned a heartwarming wish for her husband Carter Reum on the occasion of his 43rd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the socialite shared a few memorable photos of her with Reum, saying that every day with her better half feels like a fairytale.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday my love! Every time I look in your eyes I feel like I’m home. Everyday with you is a fairytale."

"I am so incredibly grateful for our life together with the cutesie crew and all the adventures that await us!," Hilton added.

"I love you to the moon and back. Can’t wait to make many more beautiful memories around the world together," the renowned public figure concluded her sweet caption.

For the unversed, Hilton tied the knot with Reum in 2021.



The couple welcomed their first child, a son, Phoenix, via surrogate on January 16, 2023.



In November 2023, the renowned TV personality announced the arrival of her baby girl, London, leaving her fans surprised.

Speaking of her little family, Hilton told People back in October 2023, "We are just so grateful and so happy." The showbiz figure added that "life just feels so complete" with both children.