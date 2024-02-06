Travis Kelce makes heartwarming declaration about girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce made a sweeping declaration about his girlfriend Taylor Swift in front of the world.

During his weekly podcast New Heights with brother Jason Kelce, he NFL superstar candidly referred to the international pop sensation as a part of his family.

Travis made the heartwarming gesture while he and his older brother reviewed a particular fan art nodding an infamous moment from the Chiefs vs Bills game on January 21 – depicting Jason tearing off his shirt and diving into the crowd as Travis scored a touchdown.

“Look, you got the whole fam,” the Chiefs’ tight end said in a New Heights bonus video published Friday.

The painting featured Travis’s supporters in the VIP suite, including his parents Donna and Ed Kelce, Jason’s wife Kylie, and, of course, Taylor.

“You can tell that’s dad. That’s damn good. And you can tell that’s Ky in the back, you can tell that’s Tay, mom, yeah, that’s good stuff right there,” Travis admired the artwork, referring to Taylor by his nickname for her, “Tay.”

In the artwork, the multi-Grammy winner was shown holding her hands up in her signature heart – a nod to Travis famously doing the same gesture during the playoffs.



Travis isn’t the only one who has accepted Taylor as part of the Kelce clan.

Previously, Jason did the same while reflecting on the moment everyone stormed the field after the Cheifs’ AFC Championship victory Sunday.

“We had the whole family down on the field. We had me, Mom, Dad, and Taylor,” he said.

Meanwhile, it appeared the sentiments were reciprocated by the Love Story songstress, as she was heard referring to Travis’s father Ed as “dad” during last week’s celebrations as well.