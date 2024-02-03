Wayne Kramer, heart of Proto-Punk band MC5, dies at 75

Wayne Kramer, the electrifying guitarist and co-founder of the influential Detroit rock band the MC5, passed away on Friday at the age of 75.

The cause of death was pancreatic cancer, according to his close friend and executive director of his non-profit Jail Guitar Doors, Jason Heath.

Kramer, along with vocalist Rob Tyner, formed the MC5 in 1964. Their raw, powerful sound, infused with garage rock and political activism, helped lay the groundwork for punk rock and heavy metal.

Their anthems like Kick Out the Jams and Ramblin' Rose became rallying cries for social change, reflecting the band's deep connection to the counterculture movement of the late 1960s.

Beyond their music, the MC5 were known for their electrifying live performances, often marked by onstage improvisation and political speeches. They famously opened for The Stooges at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where their performance was met with police violence.

This incident became a symbol of the escalating tensions between the youth and the establishment during that tumultuous era.

After the MC5 disbanded in 1972, Kramer embarked on a solo career, exploring various musical styles with a consistent punk spirit. He also battled personal demons, facing drug addiction and legal troubles. However, he never lost his commitment to music.

Tributes poured in from across the music world following the news of Kramer's passing.

Iggy Pop called him "a visionary guitarist and a true revolutionary," while Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello hailed him as "a guiding light for generations of rockers who believe music can change the world."