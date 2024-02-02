Reese Witherspoon wants to ‘settle down’ again after Jim Toth split: Report

Reese Witherspoon shares two children with first husband Ryan Phillippe and one son with Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon is ready meet someone and fall in love in 2024.

However, the Legally Blonde star isn’t putting too much pressure on herself, especially considering that she just went through her second divorce less than a year ago.

A source told US Weekly that, admittedly, “Reese hasn’t been out on too many dates, but she’s been set up with a few friends of friends.”

The insider further noted that, for now, the 47-year-old actress is “taking things very slowly,” noting that “in an ideal world, she’d love to meet someone special in 2024 and eventually settle down again but for now there’s no pressure.”

Opening up about her divorce from second husband Jim Toth – with whom she shares 10-year-ld son Tennessee – Witherspoon admitted to Harper’s Bazaar magazine that she’s been going through a “vulnerable time.”

However, she admitted that she felt much more in control surrounding the narrative of her second divorce compared to her first one with Ryan Phillippe.

Witherspoon further reflected, “It’s a vulnerable time for me… I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected.”