Cole Sprouse makes shocking confession about The Suite Life of Zack & Cody

Cole Sprouse reveals he doesn't remember most of the scenes from The Suite Life

Cole Sprouse has recently confessed he doesn’t remember filming most of the scenes of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.



“When you shoot that many episodes of a show, they kind of all blend together as one big amorphous memory,” said the Disney Channel star in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Cole stated, “The specific details are kind of lost. It was a different time.”

The actor revealed that he has kept contact with his co-stars who worked on the Disney show.

“I think when you spend eight years with a crew inside a sound-stage, it's kind of inevitable you guys become a little bit of a family,” he remarked.

Cole was featured alongside his brother Dylan Sprouse in the show from 2005 to 2008, followed by the hit spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck, which aired through 2011. In the same year, the series ended with The Suite Life movie.

Although Cole and Dylan’s fans demanded for a Suite Life reboot over the years, the Sprouse brothers addressed rumours in a 2019 interview with Variety.

“We’re totally not averse to working together again,” mentioned Dylan.

He further said, “I don’t think we’ll be working as twins ever again, like cast in a role. But I think we both would be fine working together, whatever that means.”

To this, Cole added, “The whole kitschy twin thing just doesn't seem to sell anymore.”