'Barbie' star Margot Robbie reacts to Oscars snub

Margot Robbie seemingly reacted to the Barbie Oscars snub as the actress appeared in high spirits at a recent event.

The Australian actress attended a special screening of her globally hit movie, which took place at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

After the screening, Margot shared the stage with her co-star Ryan Gosling and the cast of Barbie, including Rhea Perlman, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt and Kate McKinnon, for a Q&A session.

In the viral photos, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actress can be seen wearing a grey colour blazer over a Barbie t-shirt.

She paired her tops with jeans and bright pink heels.

For the unversed, Barbie star Margot and creator Greta Gerwig have not been included in Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Director's lists in the 2024 Oscars nominations.

The surprising omission of the 2023 blockbuster film's leading ladies did not sit well with the entertainment industry and their fans.

Notably, the blockbuster film bagged several nominations in different categories at the 96th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Best Music (Original Song), Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.