Princess Kate plans strong comeback after recovering from surgery

Kate Middleton will get back to work as soon as she recovers from her serious abdominal surgery, said a former royal butler.

As reported by express.co.uk, Grant Harrold believes that Prince William and his wife are planning their strong comeback after the royal health scare.

He said, "The sooner her recovery, I’m sure the sooner the pair will get back to carrying out their royal duties together, which is something that I think they enjoy."

"I think they’ll be keen to get back to normal with it. There won’t be a huge team there on hand. It’ll be her husband who’ll mainly be doing that, helping her to get back onto her feet," he added.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales underwent a planned abdominal surgery at the London Clinic on Tuesday, January 16.

After spending a few days in the hospital, Kate returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from her medical treatment on January 29.

In an official statement by Kensington Palace, the royal fans have been informed that the Princess "is making good progress."

The statement read, "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

As per Kate's spokesperson, the Princess will commence her royal duties after Easter.