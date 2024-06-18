Kensington Palace 'backup plan' for Kate Middleton's public return laid bare

Kate Middleton’s Trooping the Colour appearance was one of a chance, kept a secret from everyone but some over uncertainty until the very end.

According to Page Six, staff at both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace had contingency plans in place should the Princess of Wales felt unwell during her first major appearance in nearly six months in the wake of ongoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

She announced her return to the public eye only hours prior to the event in a lengthy social media post, accompanied by a brand-new photo of her.

King Charles’ spokesperson revealed the princess personally informed the monarch about her plans to attend his official birthday parade, leading to his delight.

Moreover, Kate decided to rewear her white midi dress from Jenny Peckham with slight updates in a bid to steer clear of spilling details of her surprise appearance to more people.

Bethan Holt, Fashion Director at the UK Telegraph said, as per Page Six: “Just by reworking what she already owns, it allowed Kate to keep this secret [of her appearance] within her very closest and most trusted team.”

At the end, it all came together and the future Queen of England dispelled swirling conspiracy theories about her health and subsequent return to royal duties with one swift move, i.e., her Saturday appearance.