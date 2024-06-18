Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce 'under pressure' with marriage plans

Taylor Swift is reportedly planning her summer wedding with boyfriend Travis Kelce, however, the NFL star player is under pressure from the musician's enthusiastic approach.

As reported by Life & Style, the Lover singer has her "heart set on a summer wedding."

An insider claimed that the musician has "already narrowed down her picks for her bridal gown and two other designer dresses she wants to wear."

Notably, the report revealed that the Kansas City tight end has "met with a high-end jeweller several times," indicating his possible marriage in the coming months.

Moreover, the source shared that the lovebirds "have agreed on a lavish outdoor ceremony and celebration at her place in Rhode Island. They want to be surrounded by family and close friends."

Speaking of the guests, the report revealed that Swift's close pals Blake Lively, Selena Gomez and other Hollywood A-listers, including Ryan Reynolds, Ed Sheeran, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone and Sophie Turner, will attend their rumoured wedding.



An insider further said that Swift would write her wedding vows 'perfectly, leaving Kelce worried about his. The source continued, "So Travis is under a lot of pressure to make his super special."