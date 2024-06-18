Prince Harry accused of 'repeating history' by igniting feud with royals

Prince Harry has been accused of repeating history of feud with the royal family like her late mother Princess Diana.



In conversation with The Mirror, royal commentator Tom Quinn said that the Duke of Sussex wrote in his tell-all memoir Spare that he wants to settle his feud with the senior royal figures, yet he is following his mother's footsteps.

He said, "Harry's comment in Spare that he 'wants peace' with the royal family for the sake of his mother is undoubtedly heartfelt, but in being so focused on Diana, Harry is actually allowing history to repeat itself."

Tom added, "Diana famously fell out with 'the firm' as she called it and spent much of her adult life criticising an institution she felt had let her down. Harry has taken on his mother's mantle by carrying on exactly the same kind of criticism."

Moreover, the royal expert recalled Harry's difficult time after he lost his mother in a tragic car accident in 1997.

The royal biographer said, "He hates that he feels he has to do this and he would like to be close again to his father King Charles and his brother Prince William, but like his mother he's locked into a battle that has become an obsession for him."