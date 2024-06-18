Kevin Costner details 'bruised' life as 'single father' after Christine Baumgartner split

Kevin Costner opened up about his life as a 'single father' following his messy split from Christine Baumgartner.

The Yellowstone actor recently appeared on The View where he discussed how he handles rough phases of life.

Kevin revealed, "So, I have had life take some bites out of me, and I have to look at myself as a movie." He believes that there are a lot of life lessons in movies.

He said, "These tough times have been more a moment for me to look outward and make sure the people around me are all right."

The actor continued, "Because I know I'm bruised, I know where I'm at. I've been really lucky, really lucky in my life. That doesn't mean I haven't been bruised, I've taken some big bites out of life, and life has taken some really big bites out of me, and I think I know who I want to be in the movies, and I think I know who I need to be in my life."

Speaking of being a father of his seven children and out of those he shares three Cayden Wyatt, 17, Hayes Logan, 15, and Grace Avery, 14, with Baumgartner, Kevin said he feels lucky to have them.

Kevin said, "I'm a single father… that wasn't how I drew it, but that's where it is. I kind of love to see them succeed, I loved playing with them since they were little and I'm watching them actually talk to me about things, there's then that shift... My life isn't any different. They have their ups and downs, but they're really good kids, and I feel lucky."