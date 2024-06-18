Sabrina Carpenter shuts down feud rumours with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter hit back at rumours of feud with Taylor Swift after the former collaborated with the singer’s arch-nemesis Kim Kardashian for a SKIMS campaign.

In a recent cover story for the Rolling Stone, the Espresso singer clarified the nature of their relationship, noting the Midnights artist was unbothered by the team-up.

For the unversed, Sabrina received slack for starring in a campaign for Kim’s shapewear brand in April, owing to her blooming friendship with Taylor as an opening act for many of her Eras tour show.

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner has been estranged from the reality star ever since the latter leaked a doctored phone call between Swift and ex-husband Kanye West following the release of his song Famous in 2009.

“As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working. In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end,” the Please Please Please singer assured.

“So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do,” she added.

Sabrina also addressed chart racing with the Fortnight singer and frequently being pit against one another over their work.

“I hold her to such a different echelon,” Carpenter claimed. “I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she’s done.”