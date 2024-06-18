Princess Kate's major health update torn apart by social media trolls

Kate Middleton’s latest update about her health landed under scrutiny among internet users over an alleged grammatical error.



The Princess of Wales bravely came forward on Friday to update royal watchers on her recovery from an undisclosed form of cancer.

In the lengthy statement, she also confirmed her subsequent appearance at Trooping the Colour, which was held the next day.

According to YouGov, a global research company, Kate received slack for using “William and me” instead of “William and I” in sentence “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times” in the statement.

The renowned ranking website in Britain ended up doing a poll in a bid to get a verdict, which yielded following results among 6097 GB adults.

However, royal author Richard Palmer expressed disappointment at the Briton’s lack of knowledge about the right usage of word, taking to X, formerly Twitter, to weigh in on the results.

“I’ve heard William and Harry use “and I” incorrectly before in speeches but Kate was right on this occasion,” he affirmed.

“The secret is surely just to use the I or me on its own. ‘It really has made the world of difference to I’ is obviously wrong to anyone whose mother tongue is English,” the royal expert added.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate appeared to give a befitting response to trolls, who fabricated tales about her prolonged absence from the public eye, with a bombshell appearance at King Charles’ official birthday parade over the weekend.