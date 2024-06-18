Ian McKellen's team issued big statement about actor's health after fall

Ian McKellen's spokesperson shared that the veteran actor is doing fine after suffering a fall off stage during a performance at a London theatre.

In a statement shared with The Mirror, Ian's representative said, "Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings."

It further reads, "Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits."

"The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday 18 June so Ian can rest. Those affected will be contacted by their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow," the spokesperson said.

Speaking of Ian's medical team, the rep added, "Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support."



For the unversed, the English actor was rushed to hospital after suffering a fall off stage during a performance at a London theatre.

As reported by Daily Mail, the 85-year-old actor was performing a fight scene at the Noël Coward theatre when he tripped after losing his balance.