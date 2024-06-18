Kate Middleton's iconic Trooping the Colour fashion: A modern Audrey Hepburn moment

Princess Kate received praise for her fashion game at first appearance in six month

Princess Kate turned heads with her impeccable fashion choice during her first official engagement in nearly six months over the weekend.



The Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, attended Trooping the Colour alongside husband Prince William and their three kids.

Writing for the Daily Mail, fashion editor Alice Hare broke down nitty gritty details of Kate’s outfit, including recycled dress from Jenny Peckham, which she previously worn during pre-coronation meeting last year.

However, the princess green lit a neck bow tie and a white ribbon on black waistband to give off new look to the white midi dress.

To accentuate her look, she opted for pearl earrings which she previously wore to Prince Louis’ christening in 2018, a black Mulberry clutch she has owned for more than a decade, and a pair of white stilettos from Jimmy Choo which she wore for the ninth time during a public outing.

Lastly, Kate added a never-worn-before Philip Treacy hat, transforming a “seemingly corporate pencil dress into a showstopping occasion,” expressed the author.

Raving about the updates on the dress, Hare gushed the “look seemed anything but ‘seen that before.’”

Royal watchers were also taken by Kate’s effortless look at King Charles’ official birthday, drawing its parallel with Audrey Hepburn’s iconic black and white dress in the film My Fair Lady.