Taylor Swift searches reinstated on X amid abusive deepfake scandal

Taylor Swift-related searches were banned on X Monday

Taylor Swift’s searches on X (previously Twitter) have been reinstated amid the sexually abusive deepfake scandal.

On Tuesday, searches for the international pop sensation on X yielded a list of tweets per usual.

Just a day earlier, Elon Musk’s social networking site imposed restrictions on all searches related to Swift, 34. Attempts to search for “Taylor Swift” or “Taylor Swift AI” prompted an error message stating, “Something went wrong,” with an additional note saying, “Don’t fret – it’s not your fault.”

X’s president of business, Joe Benarroch, clarified that the intentional ban was a “temporary” safety measure following the circulation of sexually explicit AI-generated images of Swift circulating X over the weekend.

In their official statement, X emphasised their “zero-tolerance policy” toward “Non-Consensual Nudity” and affirmed their commitment toward “removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them.”

Even White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned the “alarming” issue.

Meanwhile, an insider disclosed to the Daily Mail that Swift might be contemplating legal action against the individual(s) behind the images.

“Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge,” the source said.