Bob Odenkirk makes shocking statement on unlikely ties with King Charles

Bob Odenkirk was stunned to find out his unlikely connection to King Charles.

The Better Call Saul actor, 61, learned he’s related to the British monarch during an appearance on the hit PBS show Finding Your Roots, in which host Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps celebrities learn about their family history.

In the clip of the upcoming episode, the actor is revealed to be 11th cousins with Charles.

Upon the news of have royalty blood, Odenkirk laughed as he dubbed it “crazy.”

The Breaking Bad alum, who is related to the King from his father’s side, revealed that he does not have much knowledge from that side of his family because his father, Walter, left the family when he was 15.

The host shared that Odenkirk’s father's fifth great-grandfather was born out of wedlock to Maria Catharina Bein and the Duke of Plön.



However, before the Lucky Hank actor got the news of his royal ties, he made some surprising comments, “I’m an American. I’m not a monarchist. I don’t believe in, uh, that.”

Odenkirk continued, “You know, I feel like it’s a little twisted. I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations.”