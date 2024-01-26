Keanu Reeves recovering after on-set injury, fans send well wishes

Keanu Reeves was recently spotted sporting crutches and an ice pack on his knee while taking a break from filming his latest movie, Good Fortune.

The 59-year-old actor, known for his dedication to his craft and impressive stunt work, was photographed on the Los Angeles set on Thursday, January 25th.

He was seen walking with the aid of crutches and had an ice pack strapped to his left knee. Despite the visible discomfort, Reeves maintained his signature charm and friendly demeanor as he chatted with co-star Seth Rogen, who was also on set.

Cause of injury

The exact cause of Reeves' injury remains unknown. It's unclear whether it's a personal injury or something sustained while filming Good Fortune, a comedy thriller which also stars Rogen and is set for release in 2024.

Representatives for Reeves and Lionsgate, the studio behind the film, have yet to comment on the matter.

Fans send well wishes

Despite the lack of information, fans quickly took to social media to express their concern for Reeves' well-being and send him well wishes for a speedy recovery.

The hashtag #GetWellSoonKeanu quickly gained traction on Twitter, with many fans praising his work ethic and dedication.