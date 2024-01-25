SNL: Ayo Edebiri teams up with Jennifer Lopez for upcoming episode

The upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live is all set to feature Ayo Edebiri as host, paired with Jennifer Lopez in her musical element.

It is all game to set ablaze screens on Saturday, Feb. 3, on NBC.

Edebiri’s upcoming TV appearance will mark one of the many recent successes of the actress, including winning an Emmy for playing Sydney Adamu in FX’s The Bear.

The television writer also won Critics Choice award and a Golden Globes trophy for her performance as a lead comedy actress in season 2.

The American actress was recently spotted in 2023 highly-anticipated films, Bottoms and Theater Camp.

With an amazing round of projects, including FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, Edebiri’s work received recognition in the form of Writers Guild of America nomination.

Her career took off after her incredible performance on comedy shows, such as The Rundown with Robin Thede, Big Mouth, and Sunnyside.

Meanwhile, Lopez has made several appearances on the comedy sketch show as both host and musical guest; the singer last appeared on SNL back in 2000 alongside host, Alan Cumming.

The 54-year-old star's first studio album in 10 years, This Is Me…. Now is set to release on Feb. 16.