Princess Kate 'eager' to return to royal duties amid recovery from health scare

Kate Middleton is expected to tend to her royal duties “from bed” as she recovers from a mysterious abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales was admitted to a hospital earlier this week, where she underwent a planned surgery for her abdomen.

According to and official statement from Kensington Palace shared on the Waleses’ social media, she will remain in the hospital for a fortnight before returning home to continue her recovery.

Kate also apologetically bowed out of undertaking public engagements until after Easter, which makes her return to spotlight unlikely until April.

However, an insider told The Times that the princess’ “unwavering commitment to duty” would see her work from bed once she is discharged from hospital.

She made her last public appearance on Christmas Day with the rest of the royal family at their Sandringham estate last month.

Dressed in blue from top to bottom, the future Queen Consort exuded nothing but elegance as she wore a bright smile throughout the gig, giving no indication of ill health whatsoever.

Kate’s husband Prince William has also been forced to cut back on his public engagements to look after her for the time being.

The pair were set to embark on their first official foreign trip of 2024 to Italy next month. Their top-secret meeting with British troops stationed abroad has also been postponed.